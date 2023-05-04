In early trading on Thursday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.8%. Year to date, Intel registers a 16.4% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walt Disney, trading down 3.0%. Walt Disney is showing a gain of 12.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Nike, trading down 2.8%, and Walmart, trading up 0.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: DIS, INTC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.