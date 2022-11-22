Markets
Dow Movers: DIS, DOW

November 22, 2022 — 12:58 pm EST

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Dow topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.5%. Year to date, Dow Inc has lost about 9.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walt Disney, trading down 1.9%. Walt Disney is lower by about 38.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Amgen, trading down 0.7%, and Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading up 2.4% on the day.

