In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Dow topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.5%. Year to date, Dow Inc has lost about 9.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walt Disney, trading down 1.9%. Walt Disney is lower by about 38.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Amgen, trading down 0.7%, and Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading up 2.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: DIS, DOW

