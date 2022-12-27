In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Chevron topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.6%. Year to date, Chevron registers a 52.0% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walt Disney, trading down 2.1%. Walt Disney is lower by about 44.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Apple, trading down 1.8%, and Caterpillar, trading up 0.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: DIS, CVX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.