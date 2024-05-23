In early trading on Thursday, shares of Caterpillar topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.4%. Year to date, Caterpillar registers a 20.9% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walt Disney, trading down 1.5%. Walt Disney is showing a gain of 12.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intel, trading down 1.4%, and Walmart, trading up 0.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: DIS, CAT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.