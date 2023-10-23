In early trading on Monday, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.8%. Year to date, Walgreens Boots Alliance has lost about 41.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Chevron, trading down 2.7%. Chevron is lower by about 9.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Salesforce, trading down 2.6%, and Merck, trading up 1.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: CVX, WBA

