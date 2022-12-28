Dow Movers: CVX, V

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Visa topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.8%. Year to date, Visa Inc has lost about 4.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Chevron, trading down 0.3%. Chevron is showing a gain of 52.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are JPMorgan Chase, trading down 0.3%, and Honeywell International, trading up 0.7% on the day.

