Dow Movers: CVX, MRK

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Merck topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.6%. Year to date, Merck registers a 6.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Chevron, trading down 2.3%. Chevron is lower by about 9.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 2.0%, and Johnson & Johnson, trading up 0.8% on the day.

