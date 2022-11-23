In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Walt Disney topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.1%. Year to date, Walt Disney has lost about 37.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Chevron, trading down 1.0%. Chevron is showing a gain of 56.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are American Express, trading down 0.8%, and Cisco Systems, trading up 0.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: CVX, DIS

