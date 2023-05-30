In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Salesforce topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.6%. Year to date, Salesforce registers a 65.1% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Chevron, trading down 1.6%. Chevron is lower by about 15.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Honeywell International, trading down 1.3%, and Apple, trading up 1.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: CVX, CRM

