In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Caterpillar topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.2%. Year to date, Caterpillar registers a 7.8% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Chevron, trading down 0.6%. Chevron is lower by about 20.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Verizon Communications, trading down 0.5%, and Boeing, trading up 0.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: CVX, CAT

