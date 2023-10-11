In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.6%. Year to date, Boeing registers a 4.3% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Chevron, trading down 2.4%. Chevron is lower by about 9.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Coca-Cola, trading down 1.4%, and Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading up 2.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: CVX, BA

