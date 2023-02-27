In early trading on Monday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.4%. Year to date, Boeing registers a 5.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Chevron, trading down 0.2%. Chevron is lower by about 9.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Merck, trading down 0.2%, and Caterpillar, trading up 1.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: CVX, BA

