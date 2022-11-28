In early trading on Monday, shares of Amgen topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.5%. Year to date, Amgen registers a 28.0% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Chevron, trading down 2.9%. Chevron is showing a gain of 52.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Boeing, trading down 1.5%, and Salesforce, trading up 1.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: CVX, AMGN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.