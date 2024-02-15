In early trading on Thursday, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.9%. Year to date, Walgreens Boots Alliance has lost about 15.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Cisco Systems (CSCO), trading down 2.1%. Cisco Systems is lower by about 2.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), trading down 0.4%, and Intel Corp (INTC), trading up 1.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: CSCO, WBA

