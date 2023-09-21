Dow Movers: CSCO, UNH

In early trading on Thursday, shares of UnitedHealth Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.8%. Year to date, UnitedHealth Group Inc has lost about 5.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Cisco Systems, trading down 3.3%. Cisco Systems is showing a gain of 12.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Caterpillar, trading down 2.0%, and Walt Disney, trading up 0.9% on the day.

