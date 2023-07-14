News & Insights

Dow Movers: CSCO, UNH

July 14, 2023 — 10:13 am EDT

In early trading on Friday, shares of UnitedHealth Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 5.6%. Year to date, UnitedHealth Group has lost about 10.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Cisco Systems trading down 1.8%. Cisco Systems is showing a gain of 6.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Travelers Companies, trading down 1.6%, and JPMorgan Chase, trading up 2.4% on the day.

