Dow Movers: CSCO, UNH

In early trading on Friday, shares of UnitedHealth Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 5.6%. Year to date, UnitedHealth Group has lost about 10.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Cisco Systems trading down 1.8%. Cisco Systems is showing a gain of 6.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Travelers Companies, trading down 1.6%, and JPMorgan Chase, trading up 2.4% on the day.

