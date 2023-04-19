In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Travelers Companies topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 5.0%. Year to date, Travelers Companies has lost about 3.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Cisco Systems, trading down 3.2%. Cisco Systems is showing a gain of 2.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walt Disney, trading down 2.3%, and Walmart, trading up 0.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: CSCO, TRV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.