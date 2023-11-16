In early trading on Thursday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.8%. Year to date, Intel registers a 58.0% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Cisco Systems, trading down 11.6%. Cisco Systems is lower by about 1.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walmart, trading down 7.0%, and Travelers Companies, trading up 1.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: CSCO, INTC

