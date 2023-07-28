In early trading on Friday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.9%. Year to date, Intel registers a 35.8% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Cisco Systems, trading down 1.2%. Cisco Systems is showing a gain of 9.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Chevron, trading down 1.1%, and Procter & Gamble, trading up 3.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: CSCO, INTC

