In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Verizon Communications topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.8%. Year to date, Verizon Communications registers a 4.3% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Salesforce, trading down 0.8%. Salesforce is showing a gain of 3.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are UnitedHealth Group, trading down 0.5%, and JPMorgan Chase, trading up 1.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: CRM, VZ

