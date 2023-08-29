In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Verizon Communications topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.7%. Year to date, Verizon Communications has lost about 12.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Salesforce, trading down 1.4%. Salesforce is showing a gain of 57.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Chevron, trading down 0.3%, and MMM, trading up 2.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: CRM, VZ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.