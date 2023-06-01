In early trading on Thursday, shares of Visa topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.2%. Year to date, Visa registers a 7.7% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Salesforce, trading down 6.0%. Salesforce is showing a gain of 58.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Amgen, trading down 3.4%, and Boeing, trading up 0.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: CRM, V

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.