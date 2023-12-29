In early trading on Friday, shares of Nike topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.7%. Year to date, Nike has lost about 6.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Salesforce, trading down 0.3%. Salesforce is showing a gain of 99.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Home Depot, trading down 0.2%, and Caterpillar, trading up 0.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: CRM, NKE

