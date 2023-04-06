In early trading on Thursday, shares of Merck topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.9%. Year to date, Merck registers a 2.8% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Salesforce, trading down 2.4%. Salesforce is showing a gain of 43.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Nike, trading down 2.0%, and Procter & Gamble, trading up 0.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: CRM, MRK

