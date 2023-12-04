In early trading on Monday, shares of MMM topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.1%. Year to date, MMM has lost about 15.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Salesforce, trading down 2.8%. Salesforce is showing a gain of 90.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intel, trading down 2.1%, and Home Depot, trading up 1.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: CRM, MMM

