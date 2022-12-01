In early trading on Thursday, shares of MMM topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.8%. Year to date, MMM has lost about 27.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Salesforce, trading down 9.6%. Salesforce is lower by about 43.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Boeing, trading down 0.8%, and Nike, trading up 1.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: CRM, MMM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.