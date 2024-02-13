In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Coca-Cola (KO) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.4%. Year to date, Coca-Cola registers a 2.8% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Salesforce (CRM), trading down 2.7%. Salesforce is showing a gain of 6.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Home Depot (HD), trading down 2.6%, and UnitedHealth Group (UNH), trading up 1.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: CRM, KO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.