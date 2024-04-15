In early trading on Monday, shares of Goldman Sachs Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 5.4%. Year to date, Goldman Sachs Group registers a 6.4% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Salesforce, trading down 4.2%. Salesforce is showing a gain of 7.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Apple, trading down 1.4%, and International Business Machines, trading up 2.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: CRM, GS

