In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Chevron topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.5%. Year to date, Chevron has lost about 15.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Salesforce, trading down 0.7%. Salesforce is showing a gain of 98.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are International Business Machines, trading down 0.6%, and Walt Disney, trading up 0.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: CRM, CVX

