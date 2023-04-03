In early trading on Monday, shares of Chevron topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.2%. Year to date, Chevron has lost about 5.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Salesforce, trading down 0.7%. Salesforce is showing a gain of 49.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Procter & Gamble, trading down 0.5%, and UnitedHealth Group, trading up 4.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: CRM, CVX

