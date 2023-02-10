In early trading on Friday, shares of Chevron topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.9%. Year to date, Chevron has lost about 4.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Salesforce, trading down 3.4%. Salesforce is showing a gain of 26.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walt Disney, trading down 1.6%, and UnitedHealth Group, trading up 1.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: CRM, CVX

