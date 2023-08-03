In early trading on Thursday, shares of Boeing (BA) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.7%. Year to date, Boeing registers a 22.3% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Salesforce (CRM), trading down 1.7%. Salesforce is showing a gain of 63.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), trading down 1.6%, and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), trading up 0.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: CRM, BA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.