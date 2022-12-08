In early trading on Thursday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.0%. Year to date, Boeing Co. has lost about 9.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Salesforce, trading down 1.3%. Salesforce is lower by about 49.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Verizon Communications, trading down 0.4%, and Chevron, trading up 1.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: CRM, BA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.