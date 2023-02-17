In early trading on Friday, shares of Amgen topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.4%. Year to date, Amgen has lost about 9.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Salesforce, trading down 2.2%. Salesforce is showing a gain of 24.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Chevron, trading down 2.0%, and Coca-Cola, trading up 1.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: CRM, AMGN

