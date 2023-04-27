In early trading on Thursday, shares of Verizon Communications topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.5%. Year to date, Verizon Communications Inc has lost about 3.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Caterpillar, trading down 4.5%. Caterpillar is lower by about 13.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Amgen, trading down 1.1%, and Honeywell International, trading up 2.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: CAT, VZ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.