In early trading on Tuesday, shares of UnitedHealth Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.9%. Year to date, UnitedHealth Group has lost about 4.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Caterpillar, trading down 4.0%. Caterpillar is showing a gain of 4.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are McDonald's, trading down 1.7%, and Home Depot, trading up 1.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: CAT, UNH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.