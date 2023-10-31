Dow Movers: CAT, TRV

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Travelers Companies topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.3%. Year to date, Travelers Companies has lost about 10.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Caterpillar, trading down 6.2%. Caterpillar is lower by about 5.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Amgen, trading down 4.2%, and JPMorgan Chase, trading up 0.9% on the day.

