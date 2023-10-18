In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Procter & Gamble topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.2%. Year to date, Procter & Gamble has lost about 0.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Caterpillar, trading down 4.7%. Caterpillar is showing a gain of 8.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Visa, trading down 1.5%, and McDonald's, trading up 1.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: CAT, PG

