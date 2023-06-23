In early trading on Friday, shares of MMM topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.3%. Year to date, MMM has lost about 14.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Caterpillar, trading down 1.8%. Caterpillar is lower by about 2.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Microsoft, trading down 1.7%, and Verizon Communications, trading up 0.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: CAT, MMM

