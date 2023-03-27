In early trading on Monday, shares of JPMorgan Chase topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.6%. Year to date, JPMorgan Chase has lost about 4.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Caterpillar, trading down 0.6%. Caterpillar is lower by about 9.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Nike, trading down 0.3%, and American Express, trading up 2.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: CAT, JPM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.