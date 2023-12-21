In early trading on Thursday, shares of Salesforce topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.0%. Year to date, Salesforce Inc registers a 102.1% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Caterpillar, trading down 0.6%. Caterpillar is showing a gain of 20.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Travelers Companies, trading down 0.0%, and Boeing, trading up 2.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: CAT, CRM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.