Dow Movers: CAT, BA

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.1%. Year to date, Boeing has lost about 21.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Caterpillar, trading down 2.5%. Caterpillar is lower by about 5.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intel, trading down 2.5%, and Travelers Companies, trading up 0.9% on the day.

