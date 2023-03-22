In early trading on Wednesday, shares of UnitedHealth Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.7%. Year to date, UnitedHealth Group has lost about 8.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 2.6%. Boeing is showing a gain of 4.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Nike, trading down 1.7%, and Intel, trading up 0.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: BA, UNH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.