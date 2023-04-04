Dow Movers: BA, PG

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Procter & Gamble topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.1%. Year to date, Procter & Gamble has lost about 0.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 1.9%. Boeing is showing a gain of 11.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Caterpillar, trading down 1.8%, and Intel, trading up 1.0% on the day.

