In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Merck topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.8%. Year to date, Merck registers a 8.6% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 2.0%. Boeing is lower by about 13.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Dow, trading down 1.7%, and Johnson & Johnson, trading up 0.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: BA, MRK

