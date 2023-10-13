In early trading on Friday, shares of JPMorgan Chase (JPM) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.2%. Year to date, JPMorgan Chase registers a 13.3% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing (BA), trading down 2.6%. Boeing is lower by about 2.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are International Business Machines (IBM), trading down 1.0%, and UnitedHealth Group (UNH), trading up 3.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: BA, JPM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.