In early trading on Friday, shares of JPMorgan Chase topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 7.4%. Year to date, JPMorgan Chase registers a 3.3% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 6.9%. Boeing is showing a gain of 4.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Travelers Companies, trading down 2.0%, and Goldman Sachs Group, trading up 1.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: BA, JPM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.