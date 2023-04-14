Markets
BA

Dow Movers: BA, JPM

April 14, 2023 — 10:11 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In early trading on Friday, shares of JPMorgan Chase topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 7.4%. Year to date, JPMorgan Chase registers a 3.3% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 6.9%. Boeing is showing a gain of 4.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Travelers Companies, trading down 2.0%, and Goldman Sachs Group, trading up 1.8% on the day.

Dow Movers: BA, JPM
VIDEO: Dow Movers: BA, JPM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BA
JPM
TRV
GS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.