In early trading on Tuesday, shares of JPMorgan Chase topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.5%. Year to date, JPMorgan Chase has lost about 15.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 2.1%. Boeing is lower by about 10.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Goldman Sachs Group, trading down 1.5%, and Dow, trading up 0.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: BA, JPM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.