In early trading on Thursday, shares of Johnson & Johnson topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.9%. Year to date, Johnson & Johnson has lost about 6.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 3.6%. Boeing is showing a gain of 15.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walt Disney, trading down 0.8%, and Amgen, trading up 0.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: BA, JNJ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.