Dow Movers: BA, IBM

In early trading on Thursday, shares of International Business Machines topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 8.9%. Year to date, International Business Machines registers a 15.8% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 4.2%. Boeing is lower by about 21.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are UnitedHealth Group, trading down 3.8%, and Intel, trading up 1.7% on the day.

